These are the top business apps of 2018, as ranked by Zapier

[Photo: rawpixel/Unsplash]
By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

Each year, automation service Zapier publishes lists of the top business apps, as judged by the volume of automations (or “zaps”) performed by its customers. These rankings include some names you’d expect to see, such as G Suite, Slack, and Mailchimp. But the lists of fastest-growing apps are full of lesser-known brands, which—if they continue to grow apace—could be tomorrow’s big guns.

The top apps overall:

  1. G Suite
  2. Slack (up five spots)
  3. Facebook Business (down one spot)
  4. Mailchimp (-1)
  5. Twitter (+1)
  6. Trello (-2)
  7. Typeform (-2)
  8. HubSpot (new to list)
  9. ActiveCampaign (new to list)
  10. Asana (-2)

Fastest growing new apps:

  1. Discord
  2. Squarespace
  3. Netlify
  4. Leadpages
  5. Things
  6. PandaDoc
  7. Klaviyo
  8. WebinarJam
  9. ClickUp
  10. Proposify

Fastest growing existing apps:

  1. ManyChat
  2. Front
  3. Dubsado
  4. Gitlab
  5. Facebook Offline Conversions
  6. Bitly
  7. Bonjoro
  8. WPforms
  9. Mailshake
  10. Zoho Forms
