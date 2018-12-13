YouTube’s 2018 Rewind is now its most disliked video

In an ironic twist that was actually predictable, YouTube’s 2018 rewind has become the most disliked video on the platform.

Once a title held by Justin Bieber’s clip for “Baby,” YouTube’s annual look back at the year’s breakout moments and top creators now has more than 10 million dislikes.

So what happened?

Aside from the fact that the rewinds have become less of a fun mashup and more of a frenetically edited car crash, YouTuber Marques Brownlee offered this concise summary: There’s a fundamental disconnect between how creators and audiences see YouTube Rewind versus how YouTube sees YouTube Rewind.

Brownlee, who was featured in this year’s recap, thoughtfully breaks down why everyone is hating on the video. His main point boils down to his belief that YouTube started thinking about YouTube Rewind as the perfect (and highly sanitized) showcase for advertisers.

“YouTube Rewind turned into this, like, ‘Hey, check out all these advertiser-friendly things to spend your money on, all these super clean creators and these late-night show hosts and all these things that you want your ads next to,” Brownlee says in his video. “So, YouTube rewind in a way just turned into a giant ad for YouTube.”

Check out Brownlee’s video below: