5 retail lessons from Ikea’s wild year

For so many years, Ikea has held the position of being the untouchable, stalwart retail giant—the world’s go-to home furnishings store with something, or many things, for everyone. Who in their life hasn’t come across a Billy or Frakta? Most years, the dependable big blue box giant doesn’t make particularly splashy headlines. But 2018 was different, filled with signs, both stark and hopeful, of larger shifts in what consumers want, and how they’d like to shop.

The numbers, after all, indicate Ikea is due to reevaluate the direction of its business. Between 2017 and 2018, the world’s largest furniture retailer saw a nearly 40% drop in profits, and just last month, announced it’d be restructuring and cutting 7,500 jobs in the process. In September, Marcus Engman, Ikea’s mediagenic head of design for more than six years, abruptly exited the post to start his own consultancy—but not without first trying a string of bold and wacky attempts at reinventing the company’s product strategy and public image.

The story of Ikea in 2018, in many ways, is the story of big-box retail, now perpetually in crisis and set at odds with the swift rise and current dominance of online retail (hello, Amazon). Across industries, traditional department stores have struggled to maintain a foothold in the market: This year alone has seen the retail apocalypse take a hold of Sears and Toys R Us, as both companies shuttered their U.S. stores and filed for bankruptcy. Macy’s, Nordstrom, and Walmart, meanwhile, have seen significant declines in the recent years. Yet hope is not lost. Many retailers have found ways to survive and thrive. And Ikea seems to be taking a page from their notebook.

Read on for our big takeaways from Ikea’s rollercoaster of a year that, need we remind you, kicked off with a bizarre print ad that doubled as a pregnancy test asking users to pee on it.

Smaller is smarter

Gone are the days of making a day-trip out of the city and to the big box store, with plans to get everything in a one-shop stop, Swedish meatballs and hot dog lunch included. The outdated draw of big-box convenience has been trumped by the speed and ease of online shopping, and the retail game has gotten more competitive as a result. Enter the rise of experiential retail and concept pop-up stores by lifestyle startups like Floyd, Glossier, Everlane, or Burrow, that aim to be more than just a place to look at things you’ll buy. Even Amazon has taken note, with the launch of small pop-ups like the “Amazon 4-Star” store in Manhattan, which carries a cross-section of goods that have been rated favorably online by shoppers. Target, meanwhile, has managed to open three mini-locations throughout New York this year alone. Across the retail spectrum, startups and big-box brands are going for smaller stores in denser, more expensive city centers that give urban consumers direct access to products.

Ikea’s product line has long catered to small, urban living spaces; the scale and location of its physical stores have not. Next year, Ikea plans to roll out 30 new Ikea stores in urban markets–including one in Manhattan. This transformation has already begun in London and Warsaw.

Even big-box stores can master digital service design

Physical access is just as important as online access, as Michael Valdsgaard, leader digital transformation at Ikea, said to us earlier this year: “The business model of Ikea having a blue box in a cornfield, and you jump in the car with your family and have an ice cream [at the store], is not the only thing we should offer our customer. For the majority of people in the world, Ikea isn’t accessible. Apps can make Ikea accessible.”