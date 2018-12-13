It’ll be at least 2 years until you see Marvel’s Netflix characters again

It seems like the time in between rebooting Spider-Man keeps getting shorter and shorter. There were five years between Tobey Maguire’s final swing and Andrew Garfield’s first; then only three between when Garfield doffed his suit and Tom Holland put his on; and now here’s the shockingly well-reviewed, animated Into the Spider-Verse just a year and a half later. (Although Holland’s Spider-Man is still in the mix too. It’s complicated.)

Elsewhere in Marvel, though, things are moving at a comparative snail’s pace. And no, not a supersnail.

As Variety reports, the initial deal between Marvel and Netflix for their first four shows—Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist–had some kind of non-saturation clause preventing those characters from appearing in any non-Netflix shows or movies for a full two years after cancellation.

What that means is that despite the impending arrival of Marvel parent company Disney’s premium channel, Disney +, expected in 2019, there is zero chance we’ll be seeing a new Defenders series until late-Fall 2020 at the absolute earliest. (Jessica Jones and The Punisher are still scheduled for at least one more season each, though.) Considering that the acting talent on those canceled shows will have likely moved on to other regular gigs by then, we probably may never see those actors romp and stomp around Hell’s Kitchen again.

But with our endless appetite for all things superhero, however, we’ll likely be seeing a fresh Daredevil in the future if current Daredevil Charlie Cox is unavailable.