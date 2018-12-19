Why so many brands on Instagram look the same

If you are a living, breathing, social media-using human being, you’ve probably seen these products pop up in your Instagram feed. They’re a marketing paradox: a simultaneous undersell and oversell. They offer minimal products with a minimal logos that somehow still speak clearly about their superiority. Some have criticized this trend as “blanding,” but it seems to work well on Instagram–where organic engagement with brands is high, and some 80% of users follow at least one business. Forty percent of millennial-aged women responding to a recent Bustle poll said Instagram was the most effective place for brands to reach them, and in this complex ecosystem of new brands and eager consumers, less seems to be more.

Here’s the twist. Each of these brands, from Casper to Birchbox, was designed by the same company–the New York-based studio Red Antler. And what’s more, Red Antler isn’t just a design firm. It often takes a stake in the companies it works with, which speaks to its keen eye, not just for marketing but for new business models. To find out more about how it tailors new businesses to the platform, I went right to the source: Simon Endres, the studio’s cofounder and CCO.

You only need one product

Red Antler partners with companies in their earliest days of forming their business, and frequently takes equity in those businesses. The companies it partners with tend to have extremely pared-down product lines–even just one product–that promises to be executed very well. Selling a single product makes a lot of sense on a platform known for a feed of single photo posts.

“You don’t need to tell a very complex story,” says Endres. “Whether it’s a post or Instagram story . . . one image and caption can give you a good sense of what a product offering is.”

People are sick of choosing–so take away the choice

The American Psychological Association found that millennials–aka people between 18 and 35–are more stressed than any other generation, with more than half of subjects reporting that they’ve lain awake at night in the last month with anxiety. In this environment, there’s a huge opportunity for brands to offer the calmness and clarity that our lives lack–much the same way Marie Kondo has. It’s something that Red Antler and Casper realized early on in the process of creating the messaging and digital strategy for the fledging mattress company.

“A lot of millennials were just sick of having to make a decision. They wanted to do other things in their lives,” says Endres. “They didn’t want to get bogged down with searching for a week on all the mattress sites and lie on a bed in a crummy mattress store. It was a way to make life feel more streamlined and make you feel like you were making a smart choice.”