California may soon tax text messages

Live in California and send text messages? You may soon be taxed for it. A new proposed bill by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) would have citizens paying a monthly fee based on their cellular phone bill, if they themselves pay a fee for text-messaging services (which they more than likely do). The idea, reports CNN , is to increase tax revenue to create better connectivity options for citizens who are in need.

As you can imagine, cell phone carriers are not too thrilled about this proposed fee. The industry trade group CTIA is already arguing that a new FCC law that defines text messaging as an “information service” means that the CPUC doesn’t have authority to impose such a tax.

The proposal is set to be voted on on January 10, 2019. It’s possible that the CPUC will change it before the vote–especially in light of the new FCC rule.

You can read the full CNN report here.