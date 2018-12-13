Steph Curry will inspect NASA’s moon rocks after his conspiracy “joke”

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry says he was just joking when he said that the Apollo moon landings were a hoax, and will accept NASA’s invitation to inspect its moon rocks in Houston.

His comments on Monday set off an uproar, and revived the 40-year-old conspiracy theory that the moon landing actually happened in a sound stage under the careful direction of Martin Scorsese or Stanley Kubrick or something.

Curry even ended up getting a call from NASA inviting him to come for a visit to see proof that this really, actually happened. “We have hundreds of pounds of moon rocks stored there, and the Apollo mission control,” NASA spokesperson Allard Beutel told The New York Times. “During his visit, he can see firsthand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we’re doing now to go back to the moon in the coming years, but this time to stay.”

Curry made his comments on The Ringer‘s “Winging It” podcast. He asked “We ever been to the moon?”

Two other NBA players on the show, Vince Carter and Kent Bazemore, answered no.

“They’re going to come get us, I don’t think so either,” Curry said. Then: “Sorry, I don’t want to start conspiracies.”

Curry then repeated to the podcast’s co-host, Annie Finberg, that he didn’t think the moon landing happened.