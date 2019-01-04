6 common beliefs about productivity that are total lies

If you’re looking for ways to be more productive, you’ll find no shortage of advice. From apps and process consultants to books and blog posts, people have a lot to say about the best way to make the greatest impact with your time.

But, some of that advice isn’t helpful–or is flat-out wrong. Here, productivity experts share their thoughts on the productivity myths that need busting.

Wake up earlier to get more done

Want to write that novel? Get up an hour before usual and devote that time to putting words on the page. Need to fit exercise or meditation into a busy day? Set the alarm an hour earlier. After all, the early bird catches the worm.

Not so fast, says Stuart Hearn, CEO of Clear Review, a performance management software company, and former human resources (HR) director at Sony. “Not everyone is a morning person. We all have different productivity rhythms, and while some people are more productive in the early hours of the day, this isn’t always the case,” he says. If you’re waking up early when your best work or high-energy times are in the afternoon or evening, you could be undermining your best work times.

Fortunately, flexible work arrangements are increasingly popular, which helps employees have more control over working during their peak energy times. “Productivity is much more about finding out what makes you tick, rather than trying to adhere to an ideal or a set of rigid rules that includes ‘wake up at 6 a.m.,’ ” he says.

Don’t do rote work during peak energy times

When you find that productive time, another common piece of advice is to devote it wholly to the most important work you have. So, whether your productivity sweet spot is 8 a.m. or 2 p.m., you shouldn’t use that time for rote tasks.

But, sometimes there’s an urgent email that came in overnight or you may have to provide some feedback for a project to move forward. Plus, you can only concentrate for so long and still be effective, says Sarah Vaynerman, founder and CEO of Work from Om, a yoga and meditation instruction company. Vaynerman recommends working in shorter time blocks, focus deeply on one thing at a time before moving on to the next. She calls it the “40-10-10” rule.