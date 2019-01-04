How to redesign your days to give you back a few extra hours every week

When you say that you “don’t have enough time,” what you’re really saying is that you don’t have time for the activities that you want or need to do. You can’t actually create more time. We’ve all got a fixed 24 hours in a day and 7 days in a week. But in 2019, you can feel like you have more time every week by making different choices about how you allocate your hours.

Here are tips from my own experience as well as working with time management coaching clients around the world to help you feel like you have more time in the New Year.

Quit something

The start of a year is a great time for you to reassess why you’re doing what you’re doing, and to let go of activities that no longer make sense. One of the fastest, easiest ways to take back your time in 2019 is to quit something. Quit a recurring meeting. Quit a committee. Quit Facebook. Quit Candy Crush. Quit a leadership position. Quit a program. Just stop. Many of these responsibilities easily take two hours a week, if not many more. By taking them out of your life, you automatically open up space.

Limit something

Sometimes you can’t or don’t want to completely eliminate activities from your life. But you can open up more space in your life by setting firmer boundaries around them so that you still have space for other items that matter. For example, you might limit the amount of time you spend on email by checking it three times a day instead of constantly having it open. Or you might limit the amount of time you spend on phone apps to a certain number of minutes each day. Or you might limit how late you stay at work. Or limit the number of hours you watch Netflix.

These limits where you say, effectively, “this much and no more,” keep certain activities in their proper place. Even limiting activities by 30 minutes a day leads to an extra 3.5 hours a week and 14 hours a month. That in turn opens up hours of your day for other items like exercise, reading, sleeping, or getting more substantive work done.

Pause something

The feeling of never having a moment to stop and breathe can play a large role in feeling time-poor. So the antidote can simply look like giving yourself permission to take a break. For example, choosing to eat lunch away from your computer can give you a sense of peace and space, even if you’re away from your desk for only 10 minutes. Or going on a walk in the middle of the day. Or giving yourself permission to run an errand during your lunch break. Stopping for a moment to assert your ability to do the non-urgent reduces the sense that everything has to happen at a frenetic pace, and that there’s no time to slow down.