Federal minimum wage vote delayed over witness’s 2002 “gay sex tax” blog

The House Committee on Education and the Workforce delayed a hearing on the minimum wage after a Republican witness, Professor Joseph Sabia of San Diego State University, was reported to have penned a 2002 satirical blog post about junk food taxes that included a rant about the supposed dangers of gay sex.

Sabia, who opposed a tax on junk food, argued that it made equal sense to target gay sex and nightclubs for taxation and regulation, citing the danger from HIV.

“Homosexual activity has been responsible for devastating health outcomes–deadly HIV, hepatitis B, and various other sexually transmitted diseases,” he wrote. “When two random men get together and choose to have sex, there is not an insignificant risk of infection and death. And if these infected men then go on to have sex with women, then you have women–and possibly children–who will be stricken with AIDS.”

Sabia made it clear in the blog post, apparently written while he was a grad student at Cornell University and captured by the Internet Archive, that he actually opposed taxes on both junk food and gay activities. But critics, including Democrats on the committee, quickly denounced the post as homophobic.

Sabia didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry from Fast Company, but in a series of statements to CNN he said he does “regret the hurtful and disrespectful language I used as a satirical college opinion writer 20 years ago” and that he is gay himself.

“As an out gay man in a long-term committed relationship, charges of ‘homophobia’ because of my satirical college writings are deeply hurtful to my family,” Sabia told CNN. “And my record of academic scholarship on discrimination against LGBQT individuals reflects my commitment to social justice.”

Another Sabia post from the same era repeatedly compared college women to prostitutes.