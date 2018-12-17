Gratitude schmatitude: How too much praise devalues appreciation

It’s become a regular occurrence at our office. At least a couple times a week, one of our Slack threads erupts in a celebratory shout-out. It could be a manager congratulating their team for hitting its sales targets or an individual recognizing a senior employee for taking the time to teach them a new skill. Within seconds these posts get augmented with applause emojis, likes, and GIFs–a show of thanks from throughout the company.

The benefits of expressing gratitude in our personal lives–everything from healthier bodies to better sleep habits–have been well-documented. Studies also show expressing gratitude at work improves culture and boosts productivity. And with everyone from Arianna Huffington to Oprah touting gratitude journals as their keys to success, gratitude is definitely having a moment.

But getting the balance right can be tough in a business setting. Sure, it’s easier than ever through online platforms like Slack to send a quick shout-out to your teams (which, by the way, I think is an excellent way to show support). But there can be serious consequences to misusing, or overusing, displays of appreciation in the office.

I certainly don’t have the rules of gratitude all figured out. But since it’s the season to reflect on what makes us thankful, here are some things I’ve learned along the way about the challenges of showing the right amount of gratitude–in the right way–at work.

Gratitude is a tool–use it wisely

Human beings need to feel a sense of purpose, and this is especially important at work. Ultimately, gratitude is a way of reinforcing that your team’s contributions to your organization have a purpose beyond simply earning them a paycheck.

But there’s a danger in overdoing it. Too much “drive-by praise” in the form of quick texts and emails–or even just popping into someone’s office for a quick thanks on your way home–can make messages of appreciation lose their meaning. They start to come off like cheap motivational techniques. On the flip side, they also run the risk of conditioning teams to expect constant positive reinforcement for meeting the basic requirements of their jobs.

One manager who recently joined our team even broke from our company tradition of having employees ring a bell when they close a sale. His rationale? Closing sales is the job, not an extraordinary effort worthy of a special celebration. That said, he still takes time to ensure his team feels appreciated–taking them out for dinner to recognize achievements such as meeting quarterly targets or landing a big client. But reserving big displays of appreciation for big efforts–not day-to-day duties–helps gratitude retain its power.