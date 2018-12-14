Inside the animation magic of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Phil Lord was at a Jeff Koons exhibit in New York when inspiration struck: What would a post-modern Spider-Man look like? The franchise has seen a dizzying array of sequels and reboots since Tobey Maguire’s 2002 turn as the webslinger. So, with the superhero market as bloated as it is, the challenge for Lord and filmmaking partner Christopher Miller became this: How do we make an iconic, if somewhat stale, character feel fresh in a new movie?

The answer became animation done like nothing else. Today, that vision for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits screens with another groundbreaker: the film debut of Miles Morales, an Afro-Puerto Rican teen who assumes the Spider-Man mantle after Peter Parker dies.

“Chris and Phil wanted to do something that they had never seen before—so pretty lofty goals from the beginning,” Danny Dimian, the visual effects supervisor on Spider-Verse, says of the coproducers who wrote and directed The Lego Movie. “Early on, we embraced the idea of, ‘it’s not broken, break it.’ That was something we joked about to try and free artists from feeling too uncomfortable to try something that there wasn’t an immediate way to do it.”

In Spider-Verse, Morales gains his powers (through a spider bite, of course) just as Spider-Man’s nemesis Kingpin is launching a machine that can tap into multiple universes. When the technology malfunctions, parallel universes start colliding, and with that, three other Spider-Men, a Spider-Woman, and a Spider-Pig wind up in Morales’s timeline. The casting of Morales has been a buzzy, not to mention diverse, addition to the franchise, giving it new energy.

Dimian, who describes himself as the head coach for the team of artists and engineers, breaks down the creative magnitude of Spider-Verse and why an animated addition to the predominately live-action franchise is important.

“In the beginning, it was really just trying all kinds of crazy ideas,” Dimian says. “Just not worrying so much about whether it would all come together and whether it would look right, but absolutely trying things that were new for the sake of just seeing what it might do.”

The final look of the film became a gorgeous blend of CG and hand-drawn animation with the aim of imitating the art of comic book illustrations. The animation team even went so far as to replicate color offsets, printing errors in comic books that can make a panel look like it’s slightly out of focus. Rethinking what an animated film could look like was no small order. In a regular animated film, it would take an artist about a week to animate four seconds of film. For Spider-Verse, it took each artist one week to animate one second.