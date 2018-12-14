The PC – The True Workhorse for Digital Transformation

When we talk about digital transformation, mobile devices usually play an important role in the story. But start listing the emerging technologies the market is buzzing about that’s driving digital transformation — AI, data-driven decision making, VR/AR and digital prototyping among others — and it quickly becomes clear that digital transformation won’t be possible without the PC.

Across the business landscape, the PC is still the premier tool for powering the greatest contributions from people across the enterprise. There’s no question mobility affords greater flexibility to boost productivity – and sitting in front of a PC, whether on the go or in the office, means getting business accomplished. To remain competitive throughout a digital transformation journey, companies require powerful enterprise-focused PCs that deliver the tools for IT Teams to manage and help secure the systems they oversee, while simultaneously providing their employees the latest PC designs that efficiently address the taxing workloads of the modern era.

Digital Transformation Relies on Modern Technology

When it comes to powering a digital transformation, a PC’s performance plays a central role. Solid battery life, compatible enterprise PC software and peripherals are table stakes. What the modern worker needs are tools that can help enhance performance and productivity. These tools need to support a broad range of features for a reliable and productive work experience, and be fine-tuned to address the unique challenges of the transformation.

Performance at the Core

Time is money and if a company’s PC is sluggish, a potential loss of employee productivity could hit the bottom line. PCs that are purpose-built for business are driven by powerful processors that help support great app performance with ample battery to endure a workday. For example, PCs powered by 8th gen Intel® Core™ vPro™ processors enable two times faster multitasking, 80 percent better overall system performance than machines from four years ago, while providing the battery required for a full workday.

The latest and greatest technology conveniences, including touch and voice enablement, context-aware digital assistants and single-wire charging and docking are taking root across the enterprise. As they do, companies will have to deliver devices and operating systems that support them, or risk losing the company’s competitive advantage and their most in-demand employees. Simply put, they need today’s powerful machines.