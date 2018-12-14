The PC – The True Workhorse for Digital Transformation

When we talk about digital transformation, mobile devices usually play an important role in the story. But start listing the emerging technologies the market is buzzing about that’s driving digital transformation — AI, data-driven decision making, VR/AR and digital prototyping among others — and it quickly becomes clear that digital transformation won’t be possible without the PC.
Across the business landscape, the PC is still the premier tool for powering the greatest contributions from people across the enterprise. There’s no question mobility affords greater flexibility to boost productivity – and sitting in front of a PC, whether on the go or in the office, means getting business accomplished. To remain competitive throughout a digital transformation journey, companies require powerful enterprise-focused PCs that deliver the tools for IT Teams to manage and help secure the systems they oversee, while simultaneously providing their employees the latest PC designs that efficiently address the taxing workloads of the modern era.
Digital Transformation Relies on Modern Technology
When it comes to powering a digital transformation, a PC’s performance plays a central role. Solid battery life, compatible enterprise PC software and peripherals are table stakes. What the modern worker needs are tools that can help enhance performance and productivity. These tools need to support a broad range of features for a reliable and productive work experience, and be fine-tuned to address the unique challenges of the transformation.
Performance at the Core
Time is money and if a company’s PC is sluggish, a potential loss of employee productivity could hit the bottom line. PCs that are purpose-built for business are driven by powerful processors that help support great app performance with ample battery to endure a workday. For example, PCs powered by 8th gen Intel® Core™ vPro™ processors enable two times faster multitasking, 80 percent better overall system performance than machines from four years ago, while providing the battery required for a full workday.
The latest and greatest technology conveniences, including touch and voice enablement, context-aware digital assistants and single-wire charging and docking are taking root across the enterprise. As they do, companies will have to deliver devices and operating systems that support them, or risk losing the company’s competitive advantage and their most in-demand employees. Simply put, they need today’s powerful machines.
Straightforward Manageability for IT
For IT teams often under resourced and overextended, keeping systems up and running poses a significant challenge – one that companies like Intel are tackling head on. Among the benefits of Intel® vPro™ platform powered PCs, perhaps one of the biggest is simplified management with tools like Intel® Active Management Technology that help enable IT to remotely manage their fleet of PCs even when the system is powered off or the OS is down, which can help save time and money.
Robust Security Features
As customer and company data have become more valuable to cybercriminals, endpoint and network security have become top priorities. The latest generation of PCs have baked-in security features to help make life easier for IT pros, such as hardware-level multifactor identity protection with facial recognition – security solutions in the hardware (as opposed to software) layer that helps keep devices and company data safer from identity-based threats.
Additionally, users running Windows 10 on the latest Intel vPro platform can benefit from a host of other security features including, BIOS protection, virtualization-based security and threat protection. This combination provides a robust package of tools focused on helping to deliver improved security and amazing performance.
What’s Your PC Strategy to Address Digital Transformation?
Whether you’re just starting out or deep into your digital transformation journey, it’s wise to compare the total costs of your current hardware with that of a refresh. Don’t forget to count productivity losses, repair and maintenance costs, and additional endpoint security costs that may not be necessary with a newer device.
It’s also a good idea to consider how next-gen capabilities like touch-capable OS and up-to-date security features can enable your workforce to achieve more every day.
In today’s working environment, the PC is still the workhorse of the workplace – and the focal point system that’s powering Digital Transformation. For more information, please visit: intel.com/vPro.