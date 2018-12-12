6 DIY photography gift ideas you can’t afford to ignore

Who: COOPH, the Cooperative of Photography.

Why we care: The expression, “Take a picture, it’ll last longer” was once a go-to barbed retort for catching someone staring at you. Now that everybody has a camera in their pockets at all times, it just sounds like a regular old invitation, and so it may backfire as originally intended. However, when it comes to gift giving, “Take a picture, it’ll last longer” is actually great advice.

The Cooperative of Photography, who have provided all kinds of amazing photo hacks in the past, have just released a video touting six ideas for DIY photography gifts, and instructions on how to make them. Imagine the look on your boyfriend’s face when you give him a wine glass with a photo of your face on the bottom. (Don’t just imagine it, make it happen–it looks shockingly easy.) The Christmas ornament and Lego sets look slightly more complicated but doable, and all of these ideas seem like they’ll be more memorable than the Amazon gift card you are at this moment contemplating buying for someone.

Have a look at all of the tips below.