Here’s a look at H&M’s new gender neutral fashion collection

H&M is getting in on the gender neutral trend with a new collection slated for early next year. On Wednesday, the fast fashion retailer announced it partnered with Swedish label Eytys for a line targeting younger consumers.

Starting January 24, buyers can access the collection both in stores and online. It will include genderless shoes, clothing, and accessories for adults and kids alike in line with the Stockholm-based brand’s aesthetic. In a press statement, H&M says Eytys is known for their “no-fuss” and “streamlined yet chunky-soled shoes, unisex approach, and perfectly designed wardrobe staples.”

More specifically, that translates to sneakers, shoes, and boots in leather, suede, and cotton canvas along with a range of clothing in cotton twill, faux patent leather, nylon, and raw denim. The clothing garments will feature boxy silhouettes that can suit male and female bodies.

As for color, don’t expect anything too pink or brightly colored. H&M says the palette will consist of bottle green, school bus yellow, beige khaki, dark indigo, black, and white. The color scheme is meant to be “effortlessly” mixed and matched.

Blurred gender lines have emerged beyond the independent designer space in the last two years. H&M is one of many big brands that have embraced the growing trend. Zara released its own ungendered collections in 2016, while Moda Operandi debuted its first unisex streetwear collection. Asos’s past neutral collection did so well that it’s now expanding the offering. (More recently, singer Celine Dion declared her kids clothing gender-neutral).

That many of these collections are geared toward younger audiences makes sense: A survey by trend forecasting agency J. Walter Thompson Innovation Group found that more than a third of Gen Z strongly agreed that gender did not define a person as much as it used to.

“With this collaboration, we hope to introduce the H&M customer to our design philosophy of robust and fuss-free design where function triumphs embellishment and style spans genders,” Max Schiller, creative director at Eytys, said in the statement. “The collection is all about proportions–creating a distinct unisex silhouette by playing around with loose silhouettes and chunky architectural footwear. It’s the Eytys idea of a ‘generic’ look, one that is meant to elevate integrity, attitude, and confidence. “