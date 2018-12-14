Why content creators are switching from Macs to PCs

In the late 1990s, Colie Wertz landed a dream job working as a digital-effects artist at Industrial Light & Magic, the whiz-bang effects house founded by Star Wars creator George Lucas. He was helping to push the creative envelope for visual effects on big-budget blockbusters like Men in Black and the Star Wars prequels. And he did it as part of an off-the-grid team known as the Rebel Mac Unit.

“We were set up to use off-the-shelf software as generalists on Macs while the rest of the facility was using some pretty specialized software that only ran Unix,” Wertz says. “But we were also using software that nobody else had access to on that platform, like Photoshop, After Effects, and FormZ. We were a one-stop shop for most developmental facets of a final shot for a film. Macs ran the software we needed, and they did it well.”

The focus on Macs as creative tools wasn’t unique to the Rebel Mac Unit. In fact, in the ’90s and early 2000s the creative class was drawn to Macs for their intuitive interface and relative stability compared to PCs. What’s more, in an era when most PCs were bulky, black or beige cubes, the curvy and colorful aesthetics of the iMac were like technological catnip for creative professionals. Apple’s “I’m a Mac” ad campaign helped convince consumers that PCs were just fine for the geeks in accounting, but that the cool kids—especially those in design suites—should stick with Macs.

In recent years, however, content creators have become more brand agnostic, and have begun exploring the world beyond Macs. For many, the best computer is whichever one can get the job done properly—and done quickly. “My mother was a senior network engineer, so I understood from a young age that it’s not the logo on the outside that matters, but the hardware on the inside,” says Robbie Crawford, an award-winning surf photographer and digital artist based in southern California. “Can it drive the applications that I need? And can it render and process the work I’m doing?”

“MY PC SMOKES YOUR MAC”

These days, sophisticated software programs require powerful hardware—heavy duty graphics cards, cutting-edge processors, and many times more RAM than the average computer user. And for many content creators, the most powerful machines are found outside of the Apple ecosystem. “I’ve always looked at it like, ‘If you can give me a Mac that’s as powerful as a PC, that’s fine. But for now, my PC smokes your Mac,’ ” Crawford says.

The programs Colie Wertz used at ILM nearly 20 years ago pale in comparison to today’s evolved, feature-packed versions. New software allows editors like Crawford to manipulate 360-degree video, seamlessly changing the field of view from a bystander on a beach to a surfer in the barrel of a wave. And high-end rendering programs allow Mike Brightman, a visualization artist and workflow consultant, to create lifelike three-dimensional reproductions from clients’ two-dimensional blueprints.