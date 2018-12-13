The cofounder of Casper wants to make home renovations less hellish

There is a special circle of hell devoted to home renovation projects. It always seems like such a good idea at first. You flip through Dwell or Architectural Digest and think to yourself, “Wouldn’t it be nice to have a trendy, marble-covered bathroom like the one in this photo?”

Then, the nightmare begins: You search for contractors, but they each quote wildly different rates. You go to Home Depot to search for tiles and sink fixtures, but the ones you want are out of stock. The job is supposed to take a month, but it ends up taking three. Random strangers keep showing up at your house to do electrical and plumbing work. The stress of everything sends you and your partner to couples’ counseling. When it’s all said and done, you’ve gone over budget by $5,000. But at this point, you don’t care. You’re just grateful you don’t have to shower in an unfinished construction site.

Block Renovation is here to simplify the process. The startup, which launches today, allows customers to pick a bathroom out of a catalog of options designed by interior designers, receive an instant quote, and have that exact bathroom installed within three weeks. The company’s renovation will cost about 25% less than if you worked with a contractor yourself–and the work will be done up to commercial grade standard. Block even offers a price match guarantee; its website says the average cost of a bathroom renovation is $19,300, while the average New York renovation is $25,900. Right now, the service is only available in New York and New Jersey, but it will soon be available around the country. And the plan is to quickly expand beyond the bathroom to other rooms, like kitchens.

Block was founded by two people who know a lot about industries riddled with complex logistics. T. Luke Sherwin, who cofounded the direct-to-consumer mattress company Casper, has spent the last five years simplifying how mattresses are purchased and delivered. His cofounder, Koda M. Wang, was previously the chief customer officer at Rent the Runway, which allows women to rent their entire closet.

Over the last few years, many startups have launched with the goal of simplifying the process of setting up a home. The Inside and Maiden Home are making custom furniture more affordable; Milo and Made In are making high-end cookware easier to decipher; East Fork and Year & Day will deliver handmade ceramic tablewear to your door in days. But home renovation hasn’t seen the same disruption. “The world of renovation is kind of like the Wild West,” says Sherwin. “It involves a lot of moving parts. Most homeowners have no idea what things should cost, or what they should even be asking their contractor for.”

Until now, startups looking to disrupt renovations have generally focused on just one aspect of that complex process. Sweeten, for instance, matches you to pre-screened general contractors. Remodelmate serves as a middleman between you and your contractor, helping to manage pricing and quotes. And Pro.com serves as a digitally forward project manager for your renovation. Block wants to stand out from the pack by being more comprehensive than its competitors. “A lot of startups have approached home renovation by taking a wide, but not deep approach, like, say, pairing you with a contractor,” says Sherwin. “We want to make an end-to-end consumer experience. We take all of the variables in the renovation process, homogenize them, and deliver them to the customer as a package.”

First, customers go to the Block website and fill out a generic questionnaire about their renovation. The customer then gets a video consultation with an expert at Block who will talk them through the process. “We have a sophisticated algorithm that takes into consideration 120 variables that go into bathroom renovations,” says Wang. For instance, you can specify whether you need to knock down a wall, install a bathtub, or include more shelving, all of which will alter the quote you receive. “It’s not the kind of back-of-the-envelope estimate you might get from a contractor,” Wang continues. “It’s a fairly disciplined and precise number that is within 95% of what the ultimate number will be.”