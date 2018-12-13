It’s about voice: “If Beale Street Could Talk” director Barry Jenkins talks adapting James Baldwin

Back in the summer of 2013, Barry Jenkins took on a steep challenge no one asked him to do: adapting James Baldwin’s 1974 novel If Beale Street Could Talk. Jenkins didn’t have permission from the notoriously protective Baldwin estate–he didn’t even have the clout of being the director of an Oscar winning movie yet (he was actually writing Moonlight around this same time). What Jenkins did have was a genuine passion for Baldwin’s novel, which he felt was just as necessary today as it was 44 years ago.

If Beale Street Could Talk tells the story of Fonny and Tish, a young black couple living in Harlem in the 1970s. When Fonny is arrested on fallacious rape charges, Tish and her family embark on an emotional trek to get him out of prison. The situation becomes even more urgent when Tish finds out she’s pregnant with Fonny’s baby. Baldwin’s novel is a poetic meditation on the systemic oppression of black people wrapped in a sweeping love story, so it’s no wonder Jenkins was pulled in.

“I think part of the power and the beauty of Mr. Baldwin’s writing is he was able to write about some very difficult things but always in a very sensitive way,” Jenkins says.

Baldwin’s family eventually entrusted Jenkins with If Beale Street Could Talk, making it the first time any of Baldwin’s work has been adapted for an English-language film. As if that didn’t add enough pressure and weighty expectations, If Beale Street Could Talk arrives after Moonlight’s Best Picture win in 2017, with the biggest budget, cast, and crew Jenkins has ever worked with. The filmmaker explains how he found his own voice through Baldwin and why it was so important for him to think small on a large scale.

Despite working with a novel that has all the elements of a dramatic film (social issues, an epic romance), Jenkins admits that adapting Beale Street left him stuck more often than not.

“When you’re adapting someone whose work you revere as much as I revere the work of [Baldwin], there’s an intellectual challenge that you have to get through, which is, how do I take authorship of the piece?” Jenkins says. “The real challenge for me was getting to the point where I could allow myself to really be free, to always read the verse or read the syntax of Mr. Baldwin’s sentences and feel like I could take ownership over those sentences and translate them to visuals.”

Jenkins was careful not to dictate his authorship, but rather empower his team to figure out the story with him. There’s a scene in the novel where Sharon, Tish’s mother (played by Regina King in the film), flies to Puerto Rico to track down the woman who claims Fonny raped her. Clearly nervous with the task at hand, Sharon fusses with choosing a hat before heading to a nightclub to meet a man who can help her find who she’s looking for. In the film, however, Jenkins changed the hat to wig at King’s request.