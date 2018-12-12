Google’s Year In Search 2018 zeitgeist video focuses on the good–watch it here

The search giant has released its annual Year In Search charts highlighting what topics people searched for the world over this year. 2018 was a rough year all around on the global level, so naturally in its accompanying Year In Search 2018 video, Google decided to mostly focus on the good and the heartwarming.

However, what’s probably most noticeable in this video is the person who is not in it: President Trump. Many of Google’s previous Year In Search videos highlighted a sitting president–but not this year. Matter of fact, the only political images in the video are a quick shot of Senator John McCain and a shot of a voter who took part in the 2018 Midterm elections.

Besides the video, Google also released its top search trends for 2018. Keep in mind these “top trends” weren’t necessarily the most-searched-for topics of 2018. Rather, Google defines top trending searches as the topics that saw the biggest increase in interest from the previous year to the current year.

Globally the top five trending searches of 2018 were:

World Cup Avicii Mac Miller Stan Lee Black Panther

In the U.S. the top five trending searches of 2018 were: