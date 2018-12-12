Google just gave DuckDuckGo a huge boost–giving it duck.com

While not Google’s biggest search competitor by far, many who are leery about Google scooping up so much information about our web activity have transitioned to using the privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo. But until this week, DuckDuckGo users could only access the search engine by via the URL duckduckgo.com. That’s because previous to this week, the simpler domain duck.com was owned by Google and routed to Google’s home page.

The duck.com domain had long been a source of frustration for DuckDuckGo–but not anymore. Google has now transferred ownership of duck.com to DuckDuckGo, reports NamePros. Now if a user wants to access DuckDuckGo’s home page, they simply need to type in the duck.com URL in their browser. In a statement, DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg said:

We’re pleased Google has chosen to transfer ownership of Duck.com to DuckDuckGo. Having Duck.com will make it easier for people to use DuckDuckGo.

Google had owned the duck.com domain name since 2010 when it acquired On2, a video codec company previously known as The Duck Corporation.