11 pop culture phenoms we said goodbye to in 2018

As much of a bummer as it is, the In Memoriam section of the Oscars is an important part of the show. For one thing, if you’re into spicy drama, it’s always interesting to see who the Academy might accidentally (?) leave out, infuriating so many belligerent Abe Vigoda fans at once. But mainly, the In Memoriam suite marks a moment–the changing of guards, the cultural landscape shifting beneath our feet.

Governor Cynthia Nixon It was close. Well, not really, but closer than some detractors might have thought. But even though Cynthia Nixon didn’t win her gubernatorial race, New Yorkers can thank her for moving Cuomo to the left on, uh, certain issues. Now if he would just fix the damn subways like she wanted in the first place! Netflix’s reluctance to cancel shows The streamer with the reported $13 billion budget used to be famous for never canceling its shows. Weird werewolf curio Hemlock Grove stuck around for three whole seasons and nobody watched that thing. In 2018, though, Netflix had a change of heart. Suddenly, in 2018, sturdy performers began to look super expendable. It got rid of quirky female-driven shows like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Lady Dynamite, along with the The Break with Michelle Wolf and Emmy-nominated American Vandal. It cut two Chuck Lorre shows (Disjointed and The Good Cop) soon after each premiered. Then there’s Netflix’s Marvel shows. First, the streamer cut its most underperforming Marvel property, Iron Fist and then the more buzzy Luke Cage. By the time it axed its most venerable Marvel series, Daredevil, many suspected Netflix was clearing the path for Marvel parent company Disney’s 2019 streaming service, Disney+. Though Jessica Jones and The Punisher are still thriving on Netflix (for now), there’s been speculation that they will likely end next year, signaling the end of the Netflix/Marvel collaboration. Although Netflix hasn’t had any trouble luring top talent to its original programming roster recently, that trend could change if creators don’t think their series will have room to grow. Nathan For You

And speaking of shows that are no longer with us, 2018 saw Comedy Central announce that Nathan Fielder is done making Nathan For You, the marketing satire that occasionally drifted into moments of existentialism and poignant beauty. As someone who recently urged TV creators not to outwear their welcome, I have to respect Fielder’s decision. However, that doesn’t mean I have to like seeing the ideas he created actually put into practice, rather than in new episodes of his show, where they belong.