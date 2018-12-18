Check yourself for these five common grammatical mistakes

The expression “You’re only as good as your word” typically means that if you say you’ll do something, you will do it. Your reputation hinges on your words–and actions. The same holds true for your writing: If you want to create a positive “brand” for yourself, master the rules of grammar.

I read hundreds of job applications. Those with mangled grammar rarely make it past that first reading. To make it in the professional world, no matter your industry, you need to know the rules. So here’s a crash course in grammar.

To come across as educated and smart, avoid these five common grammatical errors in anything you write.

1. Subject-Verb Disagreement

The most basic rule for sentence structure is that verbs should agree with their subject. Sentences typically have one subject and one verb: “I am highly organized.” Subject: I; verb: am.

Things get trickier when you add another subject or a second verb. Take this sentence: “I am highly organized and are very familiar with safety rules and procedures.” The second verb (are) is plural, whereas the subject (I) is singular. You would never say “I are . . .” The problem has arisen because the second verb is at a distance from the subject, so the writer forgot that the subject is singular. Rule: Test each verb against the common subject.

2. Dangling Modifier

Phrases at the beginning of sentences sometimes are disconnected from the word they are meant to modify. That’s called “dangling.” Suppose you tell a customer, “As our client, we will support you in every possible way.” The phrase “as our client” dangles, because it is not placed up against the word it is supposed to modify (you). The correct wording is: “As our client, you will be supported in every possible way.” Rule: Put that opening phrase right up against the word it modifies.

3. Faulty Pronoun

Pronouns (I, our, you, he, her, him) are slippery critters, especially when there is more than one pronoun. Take this example: “The conversation needs to be with her and I.” To test whether “her” and “I” are correct, try them out one at a time. Would you say, “The conversation needs to be with her”? Yes. Would you say, “The conversation needs to be with I?” No. You would say “with me.” Rule: With double pronouns, test each one separately against the context words.