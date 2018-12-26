Because we really need to laugh right now: the best comedy moments of 2018

At the height of Stalin’s powers in the 1950s, Russian citizens would circulate joke books making fun of the great dictator. These folks would surely be killed if found in possession of such items, but they did it anyway–probably because they needed a laugh more then than ever.

“It’s almost like humor is one of the last things people surrender,” Veep creator Armando Iannucci told me earlier this year when I interviewed him about his latest film, The Death of Stalin. “You’re still telling yourself you have a bit of freedom left because you’re making jokes about the person pointing a gun at you.”

America in 2018 was not nearly as grim as 1950s Russia. (Well, not for most people, anyway.) It was still a time, though, in which laughter was a rare reprieve from the toxic sludge of mass shootings, emboldened white nationalism, political turbulence, and nonstop news of the bleak variety. In a moment like this, comedy plays an important role. It’s not merely the art and business of giving college students something to get high to, but a necessary release of tension. It’s a reminder that light can still exist within the dark, a defiant shrug in the face of seemingly impossible odds.

The only problem with comedy during the Trump era is that some audiences seem to expect more of it than it could ever deliver. Comedy isn’t going to save us. Trump will never feel so deeply owned by a Saturday Night Live sketch that he decides to call it quits. (Although he did recently ponder whether there was perhaps a way to legally force the show to be nicer to him.) SNL was at its worst this year when it seemed to buy into the#Resistance fantasia idea of its importance, presenting a stone-faced Robert DeNiro as Mueller the Superhero.

The show was its best when it diverged from Trump completely and found other paths to the laughs viewers so desperately needed. As I’ve argued before, political comedy now seems oxymoronic and mostly obsolete. Late night comedy shows can still be funny in 2018, but rarely do they give rise to the kind of unselfconscious belly laughs you get from the stuff that simply takes your mind off of experiencing 2018. Here are the moments from movies, shows, the internet, and beyond that succeeded in that task.

Movies

Blockers was possibly the funniest studio comedy of the year, one whose message proved to be the exact opposite of its premise: three parents frantically trying to stop their daughters from losing their virginity on prom night. Director Kay Cannon crafted memorable set-pieces that play out like symphonies. It’s hard to pick a favorite–the sign of a high-quality comedy, indeed–but the scene in which costars John Cena and Ike Barinholtz sneak into a house to retrieve something and find themselves caught up in a blindfolded sex game is a marvel of comedic suspense.

I dare not spoil Sorry to Bother You by mentioning the scene that steals a shocked laugh from every audience that sees it. If you’ve seen the movie, you know the scene. Everyone else, get to it.

Unintentional comedy still counts as comedy, which is why a scene from the universally reviled Gotti ended up on this list. Gotti is a film in which every single choice everybody makes at all times is exactly the wrong choice–casting, song cues, accents, constant usage of actual news footage to tell the story instead of, you know, telling the story. But one scene takes the cake. John Travolta’s cartoonish Gotti consults another mafioso about pulling off a major hit and the guy advises him, “You will need the approval of all five boroughs,” and then he starts to name each borough, as though lifelong New Yorker Gotti needed any elaborating. By the time he names the third borough, you think “No way is he going to do all of them!” But then he does, and it’s pure bad movie magic. (Bonus: once you’ve seen this film, consider seeking out the Chapo Trap House episode about Gotti.)

The Favourite is an unexpectedly funny delight set in 1800s Great Britain during the reign of Queen Anne. Although obviously a period piece, the one moment director Yorgos Lanthimos chooses to go anachronistic involves showboaty breakdancing, and it is absolutely hilarious.

TV shows