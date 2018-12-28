The 4,000-year-old history of New Year’s resolutions and how they became big business

It’s that time again. People turning over a new leaf and pledging to be fitter, more productive, and overall better versions of themselves are gunning their mental engines for the start of 2019. This despite the fact that more than a quarter (27%) have left off trying by the first week of the new year and only a little over half make it through January, according to data from Statistic Brain.

Why do we even bother? Turns out, it’s a time-honored tradition that started about 4,000 years ago with the ancient Babylonians. Beginning with a 12-day religious festival (are we seeing a modern equivalent here?) called Akitu, the Babylonians crowned a new king or re-upped their devotion to the sitting ruler. At this time they also pledged to pay debts and return borrowed goods to keep in good standing with their gods.

Why January?

All this would happen in spring, around March of our current calendar. The January remake comes courtesy of the Romans, who initially did celebrate during the same time. Some historians believe that the date was moved to January in 300 B.C. because the Roman emperor was sworn in during that time and because fair weather marked battle season, the generals couldn’t make it.

Others believe that it was Julius Caesar who declared January 1 as the beginning of the new year around 46 B.C. The month was named after the god Janus, who had two faces. The Romans believed he was symbolically looking into both the past and the future and wielded such power that the Romans made sacrifices with promises to be good during the year ahead.

Along came the Christians who associated the beginning of the new year to reflect on past mistakes and vowing to change their bad behaviors. Flash forward to 1740, when John Wesley, the founder of Methodism, created the Covenant Renewal Service on December 31 or January 1. This “watch night” was set to counteract the parties and indulgences of the populace.

How these religious rituals made the leap to a secular tradition is harder to chart. Wendy Doniger, a retired professor formerly at the University of Chicago Divinity School, told the Atlantic, “The idea that you’re suddenly going to change is a magical idea. Religions are in charge of magic for most of us. This [idea] gets into the popular culture as well.” In this context, Doniger used “magic” to explain how faith and ritual call to forces beyond our control or understanding that influence us. She goes on to say that midnight also has magical connotations in nearly every religious tradition, which could explain why we countdown to midnight on New Year’s Eve.

How New Year became big business

Regardless of the modern intent of these ancient traditions, businesses have been profiting from resolutions for decades. To clarify, they profit from failed resolutions (which is a significant majority–see above).