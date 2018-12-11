Watch Donald Trump and Chuck Schumer in a heated exchange over a government shutdown

With the latest budget deadline coming up on December 21, the prospect of a government shutdown is once again looming large over Capitol Hill and the country. And while politicians are usually hesitant to accept responsibility for grinding the U.S. government to a halt, President Donald Trump is bucking that trend this time around.

In an Oval Office meeting gone awry, the president, after blaming Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for the previous government shutdown, said this time he would be proud to take the blame. “If we don’t get what we want one way or the other, I will shut down the government,” Trump snapped in a heated exchange. “And I am proud.”

Trump has been demanding that Democrats fund his wall at the southern border. Nancy Pelosi, the likely speaker of the House, was also at the Oval Office meeting, and let’s just say things didn’t go well.

CNN posted a video of the exchange on Twitter. You can watch the fireworks below.