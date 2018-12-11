How to watch Google’s Sundar Pichai testify before Congress today

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is going to testify before Congress today–the first time he’s ever done such a thing. With lawmakers trying to better understand the far-reaching powers of platforms like Google and Facebook, more executives have been expected to openly discuss their business practices with politicians around the world.

Pichai has avoided this kind of scrutiny for over a year now, but Congress has finally called him in. He will be testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing entitled “Transparency and Accountability: Examining Google and Its Data Collection, Use, and Filtering Practices.”

Pichai follows in the footsteps of Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey–both of whom have testified over the last few months. And both executives’ testimonies have only led to further public interrogation. We’ll see if Pichai will be able to do what Facebook and Twitter have not: conclusively answer lawmakers’ questions.

For those who want to tune in, the House Judiciary Committee will be streaming it live via YouTube. Below is an embed of the video:

The hearing starts at 10 a.m. EST. We’ll be keeping an eye on it too and will post updates about any news from the testimony.