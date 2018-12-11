Samsung finds the “courage” to remove the headphone jack, too

After years of mocking Apple for removing the headphone jack from its iPhones, Samsung has finally followed suit. The company has unveiled the new Galaxy A8s–its first phone with the company’s Infinity-O edge-to-edge display that features a laser-drilled hole in it for the front camera, reports Tom’s Guide . It’s also the first Samsung phone without a headphone jack.

In 2016, Apple famously removed the 3.5 mm headphone jack from the iPhone 7. The removal of the jack was highly contentious and Apple was widely mocked for the company’s VP of worldwide marketing, Phil Schiller’s, explanation for the decision. Onstage at the iPhone 7 event in September that year, Schiller said “Some people have asked why we would remove the analog headphone jack from the iPhone. It really comes down to one word: courage. The courage to move on to do something new that betters all of us.”

“Courage” has since become a mocking euphemism for whenever Apple does something fanboys don’t like. Only now, Samsung, which has even created ads mocking Apple’s decision to remove the headphone jack, is following suit. And that’s not good news for people who are fans of the headphone jack. While other Android makers have followed Apple’s lead and removed the headphone jack from some of their phones, Samsung is the biggest Android maker to do so–which doesn’t bode well for the future of the 3.5 mm jack.

It looks like “courage” will become the new standard going forward.