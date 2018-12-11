Andy Serkis goes full Gollum to mock Theresa May’s Brexit deal

Yesterday British Prime Minister Theresa May postponed a parliamentary vote on her proposal for Britain’s departure from the European Union, which the New York Times called “a humiliating retreat that left the country’s economic and political future uncertain, and revealed her tenuous hold on power.”

Adding insult to injury, award-winning actor Andy Serkis reprised his most famous role in May’s honor, a Gollum of the executive branch. But instead of droning on about a ring here, a ring there, and the pros and cons of “hobbitses,” this time he’s hissing about the will of the people and “blue passportses.”

Serkis equates Brexit with the One Ring, portraying it unflatteringly as an object of May’s political obsession. News of yesterday’s postponed vote caused the British pound to drop to its lowest level in more than a year, and the prime minister’s office announced today that May will bring the Brexit deal back to Parliament for another vote before January 21, potentially before Christmas. Meantime, Serkis serves up an impressively intense performance, channeling a rage not seen since Mordor. Sure it’s a bit weird, but then so is U.K. politics these days.