In the age of Facebook, Broadway’s Network matters more than ever

It’s hard to say anything new about the prophetic power of the movie Network. Decades before the advent of Fox News, Paddy Chayefsky’s 1976 classic famously foretold the coming age of infotainment, the inevitability of media consolidation, and the lost promise of television as a tool to educate and edify. Most notably, though, it predicted that most curious of beasts—American rage—and how TV audiences would reliably gravitate toward programming that reflects our collective anger.

Even if you haven’t seen the movie, you probably know the famous rant by fictional newscaster Howard Beale, who, in the throes of an on-air breakdown, convinces his millions of viewers to open their windows and scream, “I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore.” Few pieces of movie dialogue have proved so durable over the decades. Even today, we can relate. Especially today.

But watching the new stage adaptation of Network, which opened last week at Broadway’s Belasco Theatre, it occurred to me that the famous “mad as hell” speech is not Beale’s most relevant in our current age. That comes later in the story, after the UBS television network has revamped his nightly news show, transforming it into a circus-like spectacle that would make Sean Hannity or Glenn Beck proud. During one of his very Fox News-like rants, Beale (played by a mesmerizing Bryan Cranston) crystalizes the power of mass media and the immense responsibility that goes with it. He also underscores the real reason why Network matters now:

There is a whole and entire generation right now who never knew anything that didn’t come out of this tube. This tube is gospel. This tube is the ultimate revelation. This tube can make or break presidents, popes, and prime ministers. This tube is the most awesome goddamn force in the whole godless world. And woe is us if it ever falls into the hands of the wrong people.

Swap out the words “this tube” for “social media” and it becomes clear. In 2018, Network is best seen as a parable about Facebook. If the last two years of Facebook-related scandals, data breaches, Russian trolls, and gross executive mismanagement have taught us anything, it’s that the implications of Beale’s warning are pretty immediate.

Let’s start by looking at revelations only last month that Facebook’s COO, Sheryl Sandberg, directed her staff to research billionaire George Soros after he publicly criticized the company. Or consider that CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly knew about Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election much earlier than he let on. To echo Beale’s premonition, Facebook has fallen into the hands of the wrong people. And woe is us.

Of course, broadcast TV was the dominant medium in 1976, and the “wrong people” Chayefsky had in mind were the more traditional gray-haired boardroom moguls of that time period, not Silicon Valley brogrammers, Russian troll farms, meme creators, data miners, or what have you. But the story’s larger point about what happens when powerful media networks fall into the hands of a few mega-corporations has never been more pressing than right now, particularly when you consider that the lifeblood of those networks hasn’t changed since the 1970s. Then, like now, advertising ran the show, and when two companies—Facebook and Google—control almost 60% of the market share in the digital advertising space, it’s hard not to see a problem. Chayefsky certainly would have.

In fact, the unstoppable force of corporate consolidation is one of the most salient themes in Network. When Beale learns that UBS’s parent company, CCA, is about to be bought by a larger corporation, or rather a consortium of banks and insurance companies acquiring CCA for mysterious investors in Saudi Arabia, he naturally takes to the airwaves to blast the deal as un-American. (His argument is especially convincing at a time when Silicon Valley’s most powerful companies are grappling with their own dependence on Saudi money.) Afterwards, Beale is confronted by CCA’s chairman, Arthur Jensen, who reminds him that, well, “America” doesn’t really exist anymore. “There is only IBM and AT&T and Ford and General Electric, Union Carbide, Exxon,” Jensen says. “Those are the nations of the world today.”