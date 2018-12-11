Jimmy Dean sausage recall: Avoid these products due to possible “pieces of metal”

If you start your day the Jimmy Dean way, you may want to check your freezer. CTI Foods is recalling about 29,028 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat pork and poultry sausage links products due to potential “foreign matter contamination.”

Here are the details on the affected products:

Product name : Jimmy Dean Heat ‘n Serve Original Sausage Links Made with Pork & Turkey

: Jimmy Dean Heat ‘n Serve Original Sausage Links Made with Pork & Turkey Use by date : January 31, 2019

: January 31, 2019 Case code : A6382168

: A6382168 Time stamp range: 11:58 through 01:49.

The links have the number “EST. 19085” on the back of the product packaging, according to the recall notice. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them, because they may have little pieces of metal sprinkled throughout. Consumers should throw them in the trash or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

The problem was discovered yesterday when U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service received notification that an establishment in Tennessee had received five consumer complaints. While there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from anyone who has eaten the links, consumers should not tempt fate.