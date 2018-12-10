Say hello! Instagram adds voice messaging feature to Instagram Direct

Users can now hold down the microphone button in Instagram Direct and record a voice message, which can then be shared with single contacts or groups of people.

Starting today, you can send voice messages in Direct. Talk the way you want to be heard, whether by whispering what you’re up to or shouting a compliment. pic.twitter.com/3rkdQneNXO — Instagram (@instagram) December 10, 2018

The voice messages appear in the receiver’s chat window as a Wav file. They don’t disappear, so they can be listened to anytime.

The feature is supported for the iOS and Android version of the app.

Lots of other messaging apps already contain this feature, including Messages in iOS, WhatsApp, Telegram, and Facebook Messenger.

Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 for a billion dollars.