  6:36 pm

Say hello! Instagram adds voice messaging feature to Instagram Direct

[Photo: Bruno Gomiero/Unsplash]
By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Instagram is adding voice messaging capabilities to its app.

Users can now hold down the microphone button in Instagram Direct and record a voice message, which can then be shared with single contacts or groups of people.

The voice messages appear in the receiver’s chat window as a Wav file. They don’t disappear, so they can be listened to anytime.

The feature is supported for the iOS and Android version of the app.

Lots of other messaging apps already contain this feature, including Messages in iOS, WhatsApp, Telegram, and Facebook Messenger.

Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 for a billion dollars.

