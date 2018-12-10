2 nuns embezzled money to gamble in Vegas. Here’s who should star in the inevitable movie

In the darkest timeline, which is the one we are currently lodged in, the internet is starved for heroes to rally behind. Over the weekend, the world provided two.

Apparently, a pair of nuns straight-up snapped, embezzling $500k from a SoCal Catholic school and taking it to Vegas. Yes, they committed crimes, and that is bad, even if the archdiocese and church have said they will not press charges. But damn it if their moxie isn’t infectious and inspiring. Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper (the principal at the school) and Sister Lana Chang (a teacher there) lived their dream, and the fact that their dream was to go on a big crime spree seems almost beside the point. Hearing that these two elderly ladies shot their shot in such outrageous, unlikely fashion hit Twitter in a predictable way, spreading joy and good cheer to all whose hearts are still capable of experiencing those sensations. Mainly, though, everyone just agreed that we all deserve an embezzling nuns movie.

this is already my favorite movie of 2021 https://t.co/mhYZTA16Cc — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) December 8, 2018

The movie version of the elderly nuns embezzling $500,000 for gambling story on @Jezebel that god willing will begin production within a week should be: — Scot Ross (@rossacrosswi) December 9, 2018

Now that the obvious is out of the way–duh, this is movie gold–we must move on to the nitty gritty: Who should star in the inevitable embezzling nuns movie? Well, that sort of depends on what kind of movie this is going to be.

Is it a studio comedy? If so, we’re gonna need Melissa McCarthy and Margaret Cho in those roles.