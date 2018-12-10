More Google+ data was exposed, and so Google is shutting the thing down early

Google says its Google+ social network has again left personal data unprotected. This time the personal data of 52.5 million users–including name, email address, occupation, and age–was exposed to developers.

“[A]pps that requested permission to view profile information that a user had added to their Google+ profile . . . were granted permission to view profile information about that user even when set to not-public,” wrote Google’s G Suite VP of product management, David Thacker, in a blog post.

Google said the data leak was live for six days between November 7 and November 13, and that it has no evidence suggesting that any developers actually accessed the data.

Google announced the first Google+ breach in October, saying at the time that it planned to shut down the social network in August 2019. With this new breach, Google has decided to shut Google+ down four months early in April 2019.

The company will continue to operate the enterprise version of Google+, which is part of its G Suite for businesses.