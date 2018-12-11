Godparent proposals? These are the most fascinating Pinterest cultural trends for 2019

What have Pinterest fans been populating their boards with these days? Far more than just DIY crafts and floral arrangements. The visual discovery engine, which sees 250 million users a month, has become a way for users to express interest across a multitude of categories, from parenting to tech to gardening.
On Tuesday, the company shared the Pinterest 100 for 2019: The top trends according to increased pins in the last year. The patterns offer a snapshot into what Americans are most excited about, as well as what cultural trends are taking shape. We highlighted a few of the more interesting ones:
Travel
- Small town travel (searches went up +276%): Travelers seek more atypical destinations, with small towns, unique out-of-the-way BnBs, and low-key R&R leading the way. (Likewise, hoteliers are betting on small town America.)
Health and wellness
- Bakuchiol (+275%): “Self care” witnessed a 140% surge in Pinterest searches, with a strong portion devoted to skincare. Bakuchiol, considered “the natural, gentler alternative to retinol,” is getting a bump from skincare buffs.
- Elderberry recipes (+685%): As Americans become more health-obsessed, their curiosity for new and unique ingredients widens. The lesser-known elderberry is known as a rich source of antioxidants and for its anti-inflammatory effects.
Hobbies and interests
- Side hustles at home (+690%): Pinterest boasts over 8 billion hobby and interest pins, and an increasingly big portion is devoted to people turning passions into profits, like canning or online tutoring.
- How to grow an avocado tree (+101%): The millennial obsession with avocado has reached the mainland: gardeners. Instructions on how to build your own guac machine are on the rise.
Celebrations
- Backyard weddings (+441%): The average American wedding cost is over $30,000. More folks are looking for a most cost-friendly alternative–starting at home.
- Full moon gatherings (+54%): Spiritual rituals are gatherings have spread beyond the yoga studio as women start their own moonlight parties.
- Godparent proposals (+152%): Parents are making the question to prospective godparents a far more momentous occasion. (Or, just ensuring it’s an offer they can’t refuse.)
Food
- Mushroom recipes (+64%): With adaptogens taking center stage in the wellness community, it’s no wonder nutrient-packed mushrooms are taking root in the kitchen.
- Baking bread (+413%): Carb favorites like sourdough are getting people to knead their own.
Home decor
- Vertical gardens (+287%): DIY projects constitute 83% of Pinterest home searches, and it looks like design enthusiasts are getting serious about floor-to-ceiling greenery.
- Bold print wallpaper (+401%): As Fast Company previously reported, wallpaper is back, and with a big statement vengeance.
Fashion
- Men’s corduroy (+507%): Pinterest declared this the Year of Corduroy in part because the fabric is in everything from cozy weekend pants to professorial blazers.
- Women’s biker shorts (+1323%): Can we blame Kim Kardashian for this one? The celebrity spent a good portion of last year pairing it with everything from blazers to high heels.
- Statement sneakers (+2211%): With the meteoric rise in fashionable athleisure-wear, it makes senses that adjacent categories would get a boost.
Parenting
- Toy-sharing subscriptions (+313%): Parents are getting more serious about the environment and creating less waste. Toy-share subscriptions offer kids a steady supply of toys without the long-term ownership.
- Audio storytellers (+126%): In lieu of screens (or, I guess, books?), parents rely on audiobooks to lull kids to sleep.
- Smart bassinets (+851%): Smart bassinets, which play white noise and do the rocking for you, takes a bit of the workload off sleepy parents.
For more top trends, check out the Pinterest 100 for 2019.