Why you should completely change the way you view collaboration

We’ve all heard the famous proverb “alone you can go fast, together you can go far.” Yet, so often, we find ourselves feeling competitive when confronted with someone doing the same work as us, or when seeking our boss’s attention for a promotion. A competitive mind-set locks you into feeling distrustful of others, secretive, and closed off.

Fear that there isn’t enough success to go around, or fear that someone else’s success means we are doing worse, forces us into a place of competition rather than opening the doors to collaboration. Business coach Cait Scudder says this competitive mind-set can hold you back from achieving the success that you desire.

If you’re fearful to share your opinion because you’re worried someone else will steal your idea, for example, you may never allow that idea to flourish. Similarly, being fearful of collaborating with someone else for fear that elevating their name will mean your name will become irrelevant, means you could miss out on an opportunity to grow your potential. “When you choose to see others as a threat and competition, you rob yourself of the possibility of a mutually beneficial relationship,” says Scudder.

If you struggle with being collaborative, try these four tips to get over your competitive fears.

List the Benefits

This is a simple task that helps your brain to see the benefit of a collaborative mind-set. Make a list of all the benefits that come from staying open and collaborative (such as building a mutually beneficial relationship, sharing resources, growing your network) and all the benefits of staying closed. Ask yourself which side makes you feel more connected and empowered and which side makes you feel fearful and limited. “It’s powerful to see these answers written out,” says Scudder.

Identify Your Strengths and Weaknesses

Doing everything yourself isn’t an effective long-term strategy. “You’re going to depend on colleagues to pull their weight and team members to handle their areas of expertise,” says Scudder.

Identify your strengths and the strengths of others. “By getting clear on what you excel in, where you need support, and the areas that another person excels in and needs support, it becomes easy to identify potential collaborations that would be of mutual benefit,” says Scudder.