New PSA marks the 6th anniversary of the Sandy Hook shootings with a new POV

After five years, the Hartford Courant newspaper prevailed in the Connecticut Supreme Court for the release of more than 1,000 pages of documents seized in the investigation after Adam Lanza massacred 20 children and six adults on December 14, 2012, at Sandy Hook Elementary. The documents include writings by Lanza, in which he described having a “scorn for humanity.”

Also this week, to mark the six-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook shootings, Sandy Hook Promise has unveiled its newest public service announcement (PSA) “Point of View,” aimed at illustrating how often a potential shooter can go unnoticed until it’s too late.

Created with the agency BBDO New York, the new PSA echoes a similar sentiment in the organization’s other award-winning spots, most notably 2016’s “Evan” and last year’s “Tomorrow’s News.” Both the newly released documents and these PSAs remind us of the importance of awareness, observation, and communication. “Evan” and “Tomorrow’s News” have so far amassed more than 3 billion impressions worldwide and received more than 200 awards, including 13 Cannes Lions.

But despite these short films continuing the national dialogue around gun violence prevention, and the billions of views, the frequency and scale of mass shootings since Sandy Hook continue to grow. Watching this new PSA, another POV is that since lawmakers clearly can’t be depended upon to make it tougher for school shootings to happen, the responsibility of prevention instead remains on the shoulders of kids, teachers, and parents.