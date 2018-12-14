5 Ways Edge IoT Solutions Keep IoT Simple

Connected devices and machines are expanding into every area of our business and personal lives. And while “smart” home and office devices are commonplace, some lesser-known connected systems are transforming the manufacturing sector.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is growing at breakneck speed. Spending will increase at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4 percent from 2017 to 2021 and reach $1.1 trillion by 2021, according to research firm IDC. And the number of IoT devices is on pace to grow 100-fold, from 2 billion in 2006 to 200 billion in 2020, according to Intel data.

A subset of IoT is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)—connected factories that deliver automation, business intelligence, and cost savings. Accenture reports that a connected factory can save as much as 40 percent with predictive maintenance and 50 percent with inventory optimization. Worksite productivity can grow by 10 percent with operations optimization and an additional 5 percent with improved equipment maintenance simply through the information and communication the connected devices and machines deliver.

But smart factories don’t need to be hard to implement or difficult to maintain. In fact, you may be surprised at how simple it is.

Don’t Try to Reinvent the Wheel

The building blocks that will enable you to implement an IIoT system already exist, so there’s no need to build a system from the ground up. Start with modular architecture, which breaks down complex software structures into more manageable modules. This allows you to select the components that work best for your applications. For example, depending on your factory and what you’re manufacturing, you may choose a variety of different technologies such as RFID, environmental sensors, and video for data collection.

Modular architecture also helps you connect currently unconnected equipment and bridge the gap between operational technology (OT) and informational technology (IT), breaking down data silos. With a modular system, you retain the ability to change a component, giving you the power to continually improve your IIoT solution to increase its value to your business.

Find the Right Edge

Edge IoT solutions collect and compute data right at the source. They eliminate the time it takes to communicate data to the cloud for processing and return it to the source. Instead, edge solutions let devices communicate directly with each other. Edge IoT enables data processing at the edge and keeps data moving—whether OT or IT, structured or unstructured, image, sound, video, or time series.