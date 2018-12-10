“What if Superman was an evil kid?” asks this creepy-as-hell movie trailer

Who: Elizabeth Banks, producer James Gunn, and director David Yarovesky.

Why we care: Even though the DC Universe had a mega-hit with Wonder Woman, and Aquaman looks promising, the company keeps consistently getting its ass handed to them by Marvel. Instead of carefully, patiently planning out its cinematic universe and cultivating visionary directors like Taika Waititi and Ryan Coogler, DC’s approach has mostly just been “let Zack Snyder do whatever, who cares?” Adding to DC’s woes is that the most interesting take on its signature superhero in ages is coming out next year, and it’s not even a DC movie.

The first trailer for BrightBurn has just arrived, and although it’s not officially a Superman movie, it walks viewers through every step of Clark Kent’s origin story before taking a hard left turn. Elizabeth Banks and The Office’s David Denman play two barren would-be parents who can’t believe their luck when a meteor bearing a baby boy crashes in the woods outside of their house. As the boy grows up and begins to notice the range of his powers, he is drawn toward using them for not-so-super purposes. It’s an irresistible premise, shepherded to the screen by producer James Gunn, who knows a thing or two about superhero movies from making the Guardians of the Galaxy unlikely box office champions.

Have a look at the trailer below.