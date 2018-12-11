The meat growing in this San Francisco lab will soon be available at restaurants

In the foothills of a mountain in a rural part of Japan northwest of Tokyo, a farm called Toriyama painstakingly breeds and raises cattle to make Wagyu beef–delicately marbled meat that sells for around $100 a pound. In a lab in San Francisco, food scientists now plan to recreate Toriyama’s meat in a bioreactor.

It’s the newest project for Just, Inc., the startup formerly known as Hampton Creek, which launched in 2011 with a focus on plant-based alternatives to animal ingredients in products like mayo. Its history has been drama-filled, involving fights with the FDA over the definition of “mayo,” a controversial program to buy its own products off store shelves, and board members resigning en masse over concerns about the direction of the company. But the company has continued, and now sells mayo, dressing, cookie dough, and a bean-based product that turns into something resembling a scrambled egg in a pan. A little more than two years ago, the startup also started developing products in the category sometimes called “clean meat” or “cultured meat,” which is made from animal cells without the need to slaughter an animal.

“Our theory is that given that human beings have been eating meat for about 2.4 million years, it’s a hard sell to get them to stop eating meat now, especially now that most of humanity is rising up out of poverty,” says Josh Tetrick, the company’s CEO. “The best way to deal with the meat challenge is just to make better meat without all the issues associated with killing animals today.” Those aren’t just issues of animal ethics; the meat industry is also one of the world’s largest contributors to climate change.

Inside the company’s headquarters, a sprawling, 90,000-square-foot former bread factory in the Mission District in San Francisco, several teams are working on the challenge of growing meat in a vat. In one lab, scientists isolate different cells that have been harvested from an animal–without harming it–and culture the cells, and then begin selecting high-performing cells to test further. In one corner of the room, large flasks are filled with cells and a liquid that feeds them. A machine shakes the flasks, encouraging the cells to grow.

The basic techniques aren’t new and have been used in medical research for decades–for example, in tissue engineering of organs for drug discovery. But Just, along with a handful of other food companies, is trying to alter the process to make a product cheap enough to eat. One challenge is the cost of the liquid medium that feeds the cells. “Most of the time, the media formulations that are available for medical research are expensive, and we would never be able to make a meat product affordable for consumers,” says Vitor Santo, a senior scientist in cellular agriculture at Just. So the company is creating a medium of its own.

In another corner of the building, researchers in the company’s “discovery lab” are searching for new, cheaper ingredients to feed the meat cells. On one side of the lab, biochemists analyze various plant ingredients for their protein contents. On the other side, custom machines do the same thing robotically. One machine is filled with tiny vials of powder, made from plants from the company’s giant plant library downstairs. (Udi Lazimy, the company’s global plant sourcing and sustainability lead, has sourced plants from more than 65 countries, from rare varieties of beans from Thai hill tribes to tree fruits from the Amazon, and says that one of his key job qualifications is knowing how to use a machete.)

In the back of the lab, a large, patent-pending robot called Randy Johnson–after the baseball player, because of his nickname “Big Unit”–studies how the proteins interact with facts. Data scientists collect data from all of the machines in the lab to decide which of the most promising ingredients can be tested further.