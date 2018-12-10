The iconic Fearless Girl statue has a new home at NYSE

The bronze sculpture by Kristen Visbal and commissioned by State Street Global Advisors officially has a new home as of today. Fearless Girl will now face the New York Stock Exchange building at 11 Wall Street in New York City. The statue was originally installed opposite the iconic Charging Bull statue in Bowling Green plaza to celebrate 2017’s International Women’s Day.

However, Charging Bull’s sculptor Arturo Di Modica, wasn’t a fan of the work, claiming Fearless Girl changed the meaning of his statue, making the bull not an image of prosperity, but a villainous creature. In April 2018 it was then announced that State Street Global Advisors was working with the New York City mayor’s office to move Fearless Girl. That’s not to say today’s move of Fearless Girl to the front of the New York Stock Exchange means Fearless Girl flinched first. The Charging Bull statue will also be moved to a new location facing the New York Stock Exchange.