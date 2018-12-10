Amazon planning to open a flagship Go store in London

The company is reportedly planning to open a flagship Amazon Go retail store near the Oxford Circus retail and shopping district in London, the U.K.’s Sunday Telegraph is reporting . Amazon Go stores are Amazon’s cashier-less stores where Amazon users can walk in, shop, and walk out without needing to physically pay in-store for any items they take with them. The items they take away are then automatically billed to their Amazon account.

The Sunday Telegraph says Amazon is currently looking for a space between 3,000 and 5,000 square feet to house its flagship London location. An Amazon representative told the Telegraph that the company does not comment on rumors, but anything short of an outright denial means the store is probably happening. If so, and depending on when the store would open, the London flagship could turn out to be Amazon’s first international Go store. Currently Go stores are only open in Seattle, Chicago, and San Francisco.