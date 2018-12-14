Are you making one of these 4 common business writing mistakes?

Writing well can be difficult even for those who do it professionally. The English language is rife with opportunities to use the wrong words, punctuation, syntax, or style. And while some might shrug off an inability to communicate in writing as no big deal, others say it matters more than you might think.

Writing, communication skills, and organizational skills are in high demand in nearly every occupation—even fields like IT and engineering—but difficult for employers to find, according to a study by job market analytics software firm Burning Glass Technologies.

And being unable to write well may also hurt your personal brand and effectiveness. “If you have a reputation as a bad communicator, a bad writer, when emails come in and they see it’s from a certain person, a lot of people might just delete it before reading it. Like, “Oh, I know this never has anything important in it,” says business writing coach Jodi Torpey.

While learning to communicate well in writing is a skill that takes practice, there are some tricks of the trade. Here, professional writing coaches share the most common writing mistakes they encounter—and how to remember to stop making them.

Using the wrong tone

One common error that business writing coach Wilma Davidson, author of Business Writing: What Works, What Won’t, sees often in her coaching practice is simply writing inappropriately for the audience. Whether it’s not considering what the recipient cares about, or sounding like you’re scolding when you’re correcting behavior, the wrong tone will turn people off, she says. Today, people need to consider cultural differences for global audiences.

Solution. Visualize your recipient, suggests business writing consultant Natalie Canavor, author of Business Writing for Dummies. “Just take a minute to see them in your head, look at their office, hear their voice in your head,” she says. When you see the audience as a real person or people, you’re more likely to address them in a tone that resonates with them.

Burying the key message

In journalism, it’s called “burying the lede”—or “lead” to others. And it simply means that you’re taking too long to get to the point. Providing context or chronology may be necessary, but state your purpose or point up front, then get into the details, Torpey says.