4 ways to track the massive Southern snowstorm

More than 200,000 people were without power on Sunday as a major winter storm pummeled parts of the Southern United States. The storm is expected to reach from northeast Georgia to northwest South Carolina and central/southern Virginia, the National Weather Service said. “Substantial snowfall accumulations” are expected across the southern Appalachians and the adjacent Piedmont region of North Carolina and south-central Virginia.

Residents caught in the storm are flooding Twitter with images of its wrath under the hashtag #Snowmagedden2018. American Airlines, which has a major hub at North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas International Airport, said it would cancel some 1,100 flights on Sunday and another 300 for Monday, according to CNN.

If you’re looking to track the path of this powerful winter storm, I’ve rounded up a few good resources below for real-time updates and infographics.