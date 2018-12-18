The creative ways foreign aid groups are boosting rural economies

Shortly after the new millennium began, before she became an associate professor of political economy at Stanford Graduate School of Business, Katherine Casey discovered a difficult global reality firsthand.

The foreign-aid donations she observed while working for the World Bank in Sierra Leone didn’t always have the positive impacts on the ground that donors claimed or hoped for.

Specifically, while large-scale efforts often improved infrastructure, they typically fell short on a key dimension: bringing greater democracy and inclusiveness to decision-making in rural areas. Here, development efforts encountered a deeply embedded cultural obstacle in the form of village chiefs, who typically held lifelong positions of power with few institutional checks on their authority.

In addition to ruling largely without democratic process or accountability, village chiefs tend to be much older and less educated than younger community members, especially those benefiting from recent investments in education in emerging regions.

“With the increased efforts to provide education,” Casey says, “young, smart, well-educated people were going back to their communities. Would the chiefs leverage this new talent [to improve development] or sideline them because they’re not part of the ruling elite?”

Finding effective development routes is crucial in countries like Afghanistan, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, where most rural communities fall beyond the reach of central state organizations and must provide a variety of public goods and services for themselves.

Sierra Leone, for example, endured 12 years of civil war ending in 2002, after 30 years of autocratic rule. Worse, the “chieftaincy” social structure works against progress. Related research shows that the most powerful chiefs often oversee communities with the poorest development outcomes.