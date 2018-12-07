Reminder, this is the last full weekend to sign up for Obamacare open enrollment

It’s that time of the year to sign up for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act–also known as Obamacare–but for whatever reason [insert thinky face emoji], the Trump administration isn’t committing very many resources toward making sure that Americans know that. In fact, the Trump administration has slashed the advertising budget for the program by 90% and cut funding for enrollment assistance by 80%. Now the average number of people signing up at healthcare.gov for 2019 coverage is down roughly 8% as of December 1 from the same period a year ago, according to figures released Thursday by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services .

While there are many possible reasons for the decline, according to the New York Times, it can’t hurt to spread the word. Many people who need to buy their own insurance don’t know when open enrollment ends, and if you need health coverage, missing the deadline could have dire consequences.

To boost the signal, Andrew Slavitt, who served as the Acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services from 2015-2017, sent out a reminder on Twitter and people like Stephen Colbert, Kristen Gillibrand, Jimmy Kimmel, Wanda Sykes, Beto O’Rourke, and us here right now, are helping to spread the word that December 15th is the cutoff—after that it will be too late to get covered.

