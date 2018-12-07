Kevin Hart’s tweets are homophobic, but what about Jimmy Kimmel’s blackface?

On Wednesday, Kevin Hart was announced as the host for the 2019 Oscars. On Thursday, he stepped down.

The internet was swift to dredge up a list of Hart’s homophobic tweets, some dating back to 2010. According to Hart, the Academy gave him an ultimatum to apologize or they’d find a new host. In a classic you-can’t-fire-me-I-quit scenario, Hart stepped down.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s [sic],” Hart said in a tweet. “This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

While Hart’s past tweets are certainly troubling, did the Academy give the same ultimatum to two-time host Jimmy Kimmel?

Kimmel has been called out before for sexist and racist skits from his past, mainly as a cohost on Comedy Central’s The Man Show. Given the #MeToo energy in full force at last year’s ceremony, many found it odd that Kimmel was the host, even with a segment in his past where he asked women on the street to guess (and feel) what was in his pants. Also, in 2017, right after Chris Rock hosted an #OscarsSoWhite-fueled ceremony the previous year, there were eyebrows raised with Kimmel putting on blackface to portray basketball star Karl Malone on The Man Show.