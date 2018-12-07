“Avengers 4” trailer highlights series favorite: Hawkeye

Who: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo, screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and of course series lead Jeremy Renner.

Why we care: He’s back, baby! It may have taken half of Earth’s population getting wiped out for him to be needed, but Marvel’s purest hero, Hawkeye, returns in Avengers: Endgame. The trailer picks up in the aftermath of Thanos’s Promises Made, Promises Kept-style leadership, with the remaining Avengers scattered and brooding all across the galaxy. They need not brood for long, though, because Hawkeye has come home. Perhaps if he had been around in Avengers: Infinity War, the events that concluded that movie might never have happened in the first place. Hawkeye might have shot an arrow through Thanos’s enormous thumb, making him unable to properly snap. We’ll never know, though. We’ll never know. All we can do is look forward to April 26, when the next installment of the series restores the warrior-poet Hawkeye, setting the Avengers team up for glory. Have a look at the trailer below.