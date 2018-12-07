Google is trying to remove gender bias from its translation services

The company has announced that it’s web-based Google Translate service will now provide both feminine and masculine translations for some gender-neutral words. Previously Google Translate would pick one gender when a gender-neutral word was translated, and that gender was decided upon in part by existing examples of translations. So more often than not translations with, for example, “doctor” or “strong” would skew masculine, while words like “nurse” or “beautiful” would skew feminine.

Now Google Translate on the web will offer both a feminine and masculine translation for a single word–such as “surgeon”–when translating from English into French, Italian, Portuguese, or Spanish. Plus the site says that when translating phrases from Turkish to English, such as o bir doktor in Turkish, you’ll know get “she is a doctor” and “he is a doctor” as gender-specific translations. In the future, feminine and masculine translations will be coming to other languages as well as the Google Translate apps on Android and iOS. And Google says it’s also aiming to tackle gender bias in other features, such as query auto-complete, as well as thinking about how to address non-binary gender in translations.