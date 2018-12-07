These 5 numbers show how GoFundMe is booming

In 2017, charitable crowdfunding giant GoFundMe stopped sharing two key figures about its growth: How much total money it’s raising, and how many donors are involved. (The last available stat was $5 billion since 2010, with over 50 million donors participating.)

By a few other measurements in its year-end report, though, it’s been another big year for the tech company. One of the biggest trends revolves around what GoFundMe CEO Rob Solomon terms the “moments to movements” phenomenon: The Parkland shooting happened, for instance, and then survivors spoke out. That resulted in more than 60 campaigns supporting the March For Our Lives in Washington.

Similarly, the growing wave of women in Hollywood and elsewhere speaking out against sexual harassment and assault led to the creation of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, GoFundMe’s highest-grossing campaign ever. “People are giving from everywhere,” Solomon adds. “There are no barriers to race, gender, religion, location.”

At the same time, some of the efforts are decentralized, but can have an enormous collective impact: Fundraisers created a total of 10,000 individual campaigns to help victims of the California wildfires, which together raised $30 million for that effort. Here are five other statistics that highlight how the service is growing:

$22 million: The record-breaking total of the site’s largest campaign.

More than 21,000 people contributed to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund to counter workplace sexual discrimination, harassment, and assault. Since it started 11 months ago, the movement has become the service’s highest-ever grossing campaign, and it’s still ongoing. Time’s Up earned $10 million more than the largest grossing campaign from 2017, which went to support the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

142,000 people: The largest number of givers to any one campaign.